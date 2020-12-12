Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

