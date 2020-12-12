Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.21.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 553,273 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.