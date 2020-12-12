Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLT. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Allot Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Allot Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.