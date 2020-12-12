Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $42.56 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

