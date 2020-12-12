Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 13th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.27. Allianz has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion during the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.