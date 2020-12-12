Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

