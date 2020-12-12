Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

