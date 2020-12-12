Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 572.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 224,495 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 414,707 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,592 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

