Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

