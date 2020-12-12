Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $935.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Agilysys by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.