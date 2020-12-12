Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $654.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

