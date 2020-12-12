ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Raised to $46.00 at Craig Hallum

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,360.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 206,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

