Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Acadian Timber from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

