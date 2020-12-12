958 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $115,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,785.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,419 shares of company stock valued at $170,265,210. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $273.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.74 and a 200-day moving average of $258.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.