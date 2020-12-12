55,029 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $507.08 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $524.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.18 and its 200 day moving average is $340.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at $541,887.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

