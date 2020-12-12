5,298 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in WEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $187.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

