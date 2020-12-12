4,900 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,167,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $447.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.