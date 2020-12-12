476,400 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 476,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

