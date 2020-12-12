3,082 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

