30,757 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sirius XM by 113.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sirius XM by 95.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 758,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

