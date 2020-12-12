2,673 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH opened at $200.18 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at $690,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.