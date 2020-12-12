2,379 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova grew its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,300 shares of company stock worth $12,143,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.