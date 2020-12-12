2,345 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Republic Services by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Argus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

