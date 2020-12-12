1,848 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 73.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

