1,792 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $70.87.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

