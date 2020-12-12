1,449 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $279,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $142,131,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.