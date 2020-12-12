121,000 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Acquired by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Vertex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Vertex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.