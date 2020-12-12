110,323 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2,649.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

