1,056 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $240.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.58.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

