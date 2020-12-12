$0.29 EPS Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

