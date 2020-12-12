$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.36. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of ASB opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

