$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

AY stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

