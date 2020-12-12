$0.17 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $23,795,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $674,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

