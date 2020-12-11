ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Sells $1,023,515.27 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,023,515.27. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,515.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZI opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,418,750,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $316,008,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,078,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,418,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

