Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $397.96 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.92 and a 200-day moving average of $351.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.02, for a total transaction of $4,030,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.13, for a total transaction of $3,666,843.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,225 shares of company stock valued at $91,716,005. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

