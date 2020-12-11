Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

