Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.49

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.49 and last traded at $120.28, with a volume of 139625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,556 shares of company stock valued at $73,890,187 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

