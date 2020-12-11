Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.49

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.49 and last traded at $120.28, with a volume of 139625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.
The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
