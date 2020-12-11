Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0002 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $194,682.86 and $26,316.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00065031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00402669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00021991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.32 or 0.02844592 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

