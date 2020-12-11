Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $620,171.70 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 12,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $620,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,615,128.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $392,183.75.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.