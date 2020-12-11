Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to “Buy”

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Shares of IVC opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invacare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Invacare by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,191 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 170,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

