Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to Buy

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTEQ. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of INTEQ stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. Intelsat has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

