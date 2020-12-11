Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Buy

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $544.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

