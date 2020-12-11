Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCNX. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

