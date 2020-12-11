Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered The Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.11.

LOVE opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

