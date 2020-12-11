Zacks Investment Research Lowers Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Its shares have underperformed its industry in the past six months. However, increase in expenses on higher claims and benefits weigh on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects lower annuity sales in 2020.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

