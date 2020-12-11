Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $841.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 653,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.