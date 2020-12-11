Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

