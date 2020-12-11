Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Shares of DNHBY opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Dnb Asa had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

