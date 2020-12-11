Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Hold

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $353.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

