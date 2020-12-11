Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Hold

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISNPY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

