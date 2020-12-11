Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 54.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.